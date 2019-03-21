Toggle Menu
Samjhauta Express blast case: No one knows who killed 68 people, says Kapil Sibal

The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

Sibal tweeted: “2007 : Samjhauta Express Bomb Blast, 68 killed. NIA charged 8 accused. “Verdict : No one knows who killed the 68 victims. Must be a proud day for our criminal justice system !”

A day after a special court acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express blast case, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Thursday remarked on the verdict that “no one knows” who killed 68 people, it must be a “proud day” for the criminal justice system.

All four walk free in Samjhauta Express attack that killed 68
Samjhauta express blast: A total of 43 Pakistan citizens were killed in the terrorist attack.

“All the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary have been acquitted by the court,” NIA counsel Rajan Malhotra had said.

Twelve years after a blast on the Samjhauta Express killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, a special court in Panchkula Wednesday acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the case.

