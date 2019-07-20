Samjhauta blast: Pak woman challenges acquittal of Aseemanand, three others

A Pakistani national, the daughter of one of the 68 people killed in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast, on Friday filed an appeal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand and the other accused in the case.

Advertising

Hafizabad resident Rahila Wakil, whose father Muhammad Wakil was killed in the blast, filed the appeal through a relative based in Uttar Pradesh. However, the plea has not been cleared by the High Court Registry yet for hearing due to certain technical objections.

“We have filed the appeal and it will soon come up for hearing,” said advocate Momin Malik, who represents Wakil. Haryana Police, NIA and the Centre have been included as respondents in the case besides the accused, who stand acquitted at present.

Twelve years after the blast, a special NIA court in Panchkula on March 20 had acquitted Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary. The court had observed that a “dastardly act of violence” remains unpunished for want of credible and admissible evidence. Neither the NIA, nor the Centre has filed any appeal in the case.

Pertinently, hours before the verdict, NIA special judge Jagdeep Singh had dismissed the plea filed by Vakil for the examination of several eyewitnesses from her country. The court had said it was apparent that the application “is nothing but an effort to seek publicity” and “an effort to get the matter prolonged…”