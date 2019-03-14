Samjhauta blast case: Pakistan witness urges NIA not to oppose her application

A day before the hearing in the 2007 Samjhauta blast case, the daughter of one of the victims has requested the NIA Director to not oppose the application in which she has requeted the special court to allow deposition of Pakistani witnesses in the case. The application was filed under Section 311 CrPC by Pakistan citizen Rahila Wakil before the Panchkula court on Monday.

The case is listed for hearing on Thursday and NIA’s reply is expected to be filed to her application pending before the court. “She has mailed the request to the NIA Director on Wednesday,” her counsel Momin Malik said on Wednesday.

The Special NIA Court at Panchkula was expected to give its verdict in the case on Monday, but the pronouncement was deferred after filing of Rahila Wakil’s sudden application in the case. In the application, she claimed that no proper summons were sent to 13 Pakistani witnesses, adding they were ready to depose before the court.

In her letter to the NIA Director, according to her counsel, Wakil has requested the agency head to provide his “no objection” to the application “in the interest of justice, equity and fair play and true decision of the case on humanitarian grounds”.

Wakil’s father, Muhammad Wakil, was one of 68 victims who were killed in the 2007 Samjhauta Express IED blasts. A total of 43 Pakistan citizens were killed in the blast. The trial has been going on since 2010 at the Panchkula NIA court and around 224 witnesses out of the total 299 have deposed before the court.

Before the filing of the application, the evidence was already closed by the trial court as no satisfactory response was received from Pakistan government to the summons sent through Ministry of External Affairs by the court.