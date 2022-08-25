scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

Kamat will succeed G Satheesh Reddy.

Scientist Samir V Kamat appointed as DRDO chief. (Image:Express/file)

Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the defence minister, it said.

Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:01:36 pm
