Sameer Wankhede in Delhi, submits caste documents, visits NCB headquarters

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday visited the federal anti-narcotics agency’s headquarters in New Delhi and met senior officers.

Officials said Wankhede visited the NCB headquarters for some “official work”. It was not immediately known if he met NCB director general S N Pradhan or deputy director general (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh is conducting a departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion made in the cruise drug bust case, in which Wankhede and his team had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others on October 3.

At least 20 people have been arrested in this case till now.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, had filed an affidavit saying there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan in the case.

Earlier in the day, Wankhede, who is fighting allegations that he forged his caste documents to avail reservation, met National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla in Delhi and presented his original caste papers to prove he is a Dalit.

“I have presented all the documents and facts as sought by the commission (NCSC)… there will be a verification of my complaint and the honourable chairperson will soon give you a response,” PTI quoted Wankhede as saying.

The proofs and documents provided will be verified with the Maharashtra government and no action can be taken against him if they are found to be valid, Sampla told reporters after meeting Wankhede.

Wankhede also submitted divorce papers of his first marriage, birth certificate and other related documents, PTI reported quoting sources.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik has claimed that Wankhede is Muslim by birth and had produced a bogus caste certificate to get the government job.

The nikahnama released by Malik, of Wankhede’s marriage with his first wife, dated December 7, 2006, shows his name as Sameer Dawood Wankhede.

Dr Zaheed Qureshi, the father of Wankhede’s first wife, told reporters Thursday that the Wankhede family were practising Muslims in 2006 when the marriage took place. Qureshi claimed he had known the family for four-five years before the wedding.

Malik told mediapersons earlier that he was not ‘fighting a battle on caste or religion but was pointing out how bogus certificates were used by Wankhede to get a job that should have gone to someone from the Scheduled Caste’.

On Thursday, Wankhede had written to the NCSC alleging harassment in connection with the recent allegations made against him by Malik. Thereafter, the NCSC sought a response from the Maharashtra government on the issue within seven days, failing which it would issue summons.

In the letter undersigned by A K Sahu, Director of NCSC, addressed to the MHA secretary, the Maharashtra chief secretary, the DGP and the Mumbai Police commissioner, a response has been sought on Wankhede’s representation.

Ever since Wankhede led a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized, Malik has made allegations against Wankhede. Wankhede has alleged that Malik was targeting him since Wankhede had earlier arrested the minister’s son-in-law Sameer Khan in a narcotics case.

