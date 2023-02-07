Same-sex relationship: Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order for counselling

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Kerala High Court order directing a woman in a same-sex relationship to attend a counselling session, as it heard a plea by her partner alleging it was an attempt to change her sexual orientation.

A three-judge bench presided by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala also directed the woman be produced before a Family Court so that an SC official can ascertain if she was, as alleged by the petitioner, illegally confined to her home.

In her petition before the Supreme Court, the woman’s same-sex partner, a 23-year-old fitness trainer, alleged the woman was being kept at home against her will by her parents who she said wanted to impede their marriage.

She said “the detenu secretly communicated with the petitioner and has in clear words communicated that she is continuously harassed and tortured both physically and mentally”.

The petitioner said she had first moved Kerala HC with a Habeas Corpus petition which asked the Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Kollam, to visit her partner’s residence and ascertain the situation.

In her statement to the Judicial Officer, the petitioner added, her partner admitted the two were in a romantic relationship but denied she was illegally detained by her parents.

The HC, the petitioner added, also directed her partner to “attend a counselling session with a psychologist attached to a counselling centre in Kollam district for the next four or five days”. She said the counselling was an attempt to change her partner’s sexual orientation and an act “proscribed” under law.

Issuing a notice on the plea Monday, the SC bench said: “We direct the fourth and fifth respondents…to produce the detenu before the Family Court at Kollam by 5 pm on 8 February 2023. The Principal Judge of the Family Court shall arrange for an interview of the detenu with Ms Saleena V G Nair, a Member of the E-Committee of the Supreme Court, who is a senior judicial officer from the State of Kerala. The interview shall be arranged in consultation with the Principal Judge of the Family Court”.

“The officer shall after interacting with the detenu submit a report after ascertaining her wishes and on whether she is voluntarily residing with her parents or is kept under illegal detention. The Principal Judge of the Family Court and Ms Saleena shall ensure that the statement of the detenu is recorded in a fair and free manner without any coercion or duress from the parents”, the SC added.

The SC bench said the report shall be submitted to it in a sealed cover before February 17, when the matter will be heard again.

“In the meantime, there shall be a stay of the orders of the High Court…There shall also be a stay of further proceedings before the High Court till the next date of listing”, it added.