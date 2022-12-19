Same-sex marriage unacceptable, will harm delicate balance of personal laws: BJP’s Sushil Modi in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday said that same-sex marriages are unacceptable, adding that certain left-liberal people as well as activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, Modi said, “In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal law like the Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same sex marriage would cause complete havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country.”

He also said that two judges cannot decide on a such an important social issue, which warrants a debate in the Parliament and in the society at large.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he also urged the judiciary not to give any order which is against the cultural ethos of the country. He urged the government to strongly argue against same-sex marriage in court.

The Supreme Court last gave the government time till January 6, 2023 to respond to two pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

In 2018, the apex court had overturned a colonial era law, decriminalising homosexuality.