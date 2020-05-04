Same set of restrictions outside containment zones as Mumbai, Pune: Nagpur civic chief

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, however, said the decision not to relax restrictions in the city outside containment zones did not make any sense. (Representational) Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, however, said the decision not to relax restrictions in the city outside containment zones did not make any sense. (Representational)

Confusion prevailed in Nagpur over the continued effect of the extended lockdown up to May 17, which has been declared by the central and state governments, with the Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe claiming that Nagpur, too, will have the same set of restrictions as Mumbai and Pune outside the five containment zones in the city.

In a video message, Mundhe said, “The lockdown restrictions currently in effect will continue till May 17 except in-situ construction works, which can go on by observing due precaution. No offices would function with 33 per cent attendance. The order is clear that the city will continue to have the same set of restrictions as Mumbai and Pune outside the five containment zones of the city,” adding that, “only essential services will continue.”

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, however, said the decision not to relax restrictions in the city outside containment zones did not make any sense. “I will personally talk to the municipal commissioner on this issue and request him to ease restrictions,” Gadkari said in a video conference with journalists on Sunday.

Asked if he had made the decision, Mundhe told The Indian Express, “Yes, at my level.” He further said, “The decision to put Nagpur at par with Mumbai and Pune was taken by me under the powers conferred by the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Maharashtra Covid rules framed under the Act.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.