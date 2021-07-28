Why would anyone spy on Rahul Gandhi… he is unable to run Congress party: Sambit Patra

Hitting back at the Congress which has been trying to corner the saffron party over the Pegasus issue, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Wednesday said there was absolutely no reason why anyone would ever spy on Rahul Gandhi.

“If his phone has a weapon, yet he doesn’t file a complaint and only does press conferences. Why would anyone spy on Rahul Gandhi? He is unable to run the Congress party. What will be gained after spying on him? Rahul ji, you should get your phone checked,” Patra said at a press conference, ANI reported.

“PM Modi calls for meetings on important issues, but Congress boycotts them. You (Rahul Gandhi) are saying that a doctored motive (Pegasus) is important for us, not Covid-19. You are playing with lives of people. You are suppressing the voices of people.”

Patra further said while Opposition parties are more worried about “saving their families”, PM Modi is focused on working for the development of the country. “What do Opposition parties want? They have only one goal and that is to save their families. Rahul and Priyanka only want to be settled politically. PM Modi’s only concern is settling India on path of development. The public understands drama of opposition unity,” he said.

Patra’s comments come on a day when Rahul Gandhi accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of tarnishing India’s democracy by “using Pegasus against India, its institutions”.

Speaking to reporters, following a meeting with the floor leaders of Opposition parties, Gandhi said the Opposition has only one question — whether the government of India had bought Israeli spyware Pegasus to use it as a “weapon against its own people.”

Gandhi questioned why the issue cannot be discussed in the House. He stressed that the Opposition is not disturbing Parliament proceedings by raising the issue but “only fulfilling our responsibility”.

“We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians,” the Congress leader said. He contended that the Pegasus row is “not a matter of privacy”, but of “anti-national work. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah have hit soul of India’s democracy by using Pegasus against India, its institutions,” Gandhi said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, chaired by Gandhi, decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Shah.

(With agency inputs)