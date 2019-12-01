Sambhal girl dies of burns week after being raped, set on fire

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for the past nine days.

The girl suffered 85 per cent burn injuries, said doctors from Safdarjung. “Her condition was critical when she was admitted. She sustained burns on the entire body,” said a senior doctor.

On November 21, the girl was alone in her house when her neighbour allegedly raped her. He later poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, police said, adding that she was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi.

“Following the unfortunate death of the rape victim, we have updated the FIR incorporating Section 302 (murder) of IPC. We will be taking the matter to fast-track court for speedy disposal. The victim’s family will be duly compensated as per government guidelines. There was only one accused who was arrested on the day of the crime,” Yamuna Prasad, Sambhal SP, said.

The National Security Act is being invoked against the accused, Prasad added.