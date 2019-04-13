Samba Spy case: HC seeks Centre’s response on declassifying documents

Toggle Menu
Between August 1978 and January 1979, several Army officers were arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan in Samba sector of J&K between 1972 and 1978.

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre on Friday to file its response on a plea by two former Army officials seeking to de-classify all official documents pertaining to the Samba spy case and put the same in public domain, as more than 40 years have elapsed, all court cases have ended and no claim of national security can now be raised.

Justice Vibhu Bhakru issued notice to the Defence Ministry and asked it to file a response by September 3, observing that the petition raises an important question as to for how much duration can documents be kept classified since indefinite classification would be violative of Freedom of Speech (which includes Right to Information). The counsel for the Centre argued that as per their manual, secrecy is the norm and disclosure is the exception. The bench, however, said if this is the government’s stand, the government should put this on affidavit, and also orally observed that this argument cannot be accepted.

The court was hearing a petition filed by former officers Ashok Kumar Rana of 7 Jat Regiment and Ranbir Singh Rathaur of 11 Garhwal Rifles.

Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for them said the “petitioners have been grievously violated by being branded as Pakistani spies/agents….”

