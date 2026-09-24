Days after Jamui, another brazen sexual harassment case from Bihar

A girl was allegedly harassed by a group of youths on a bypass road in Samastipur in broad daylight, with a video purportedly showing her being pulled by her hair and subjected to abusive remarks. The development comes days after a video of two teenagers who were stopped, assaulted and allegedly molested on the outskirts of Jamui drew outrage and became a political flashpoint.

The latest incident took place a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters. According to police sources, the girl had stopped to take photographs while travelling with a boy when three men surrounded her and began harassing her.