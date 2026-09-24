Days after Jamui, another brazen sexual harassment case from Bihar

The latest incident took place a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 12:20 PM IST
bihar policeThe latest incident took place a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters. (Representational image)
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A girl was allegedly harassed by a group of youths on a bypass road in Samastipur in broad daylight, with a video purportedly showing her being pulled by her hair and subjected to abusive remarks. The development comes days after a video of two teenagers who were stopped, assaulted and allegedly molested on the outskirts of Jamui drew outrage and became a political flashpoint.

The latest incident took place a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters. According to police sources, the girl had stopped to take photographs while travelling with a boy when three men surrounded her and began harassing her.

The video, purportedly recorded at the spot, shows a youngster holding a woman’s hand and pulling her while another holds her by the hair and tries to click a photo as the woman struggles to break free. The men are also heard asking the woman her name and are seen dragging her as she resists.

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Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that four suspects were arrested and questioned, with efforts ongoing to identify the others.

“This is a sensitive matter, and the police are conducting an inquiry,” the SP said.

The incident comes days after the alleged molestation of a minor girl in Jamui. Videos from the incident show a group of men surrounding two teenagers on a bike, with the girl being allegedly molested and the boy assaulted. The incident became a political flashpoint, with an FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Two — Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav — have been arrested, while three minors have been detained. Yadav was also injured during a police encounter earlier this week, with police claiming he was resisting arrest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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