Friday, August 31, 2018
Samajwadi Secular Morcha to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP: Shivpal Yadav

The statement comes days after Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of a Samajwadi Secular Morcha in a bid to rally those feeling neglected in the party.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2018 5:27:57 pm
samajwadi party, shivpal yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party decisions, uttar pradesh news Shivpal Yadav. (PTI/File Photo)
Samajwadi Party legislator Shivpal Yadav Friday said the Samajwadi Secular Morcha will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections.

The statement comes days after Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of a Samajwadi Secular Morcha in a bid to rally those feeling neglected in the party. This fresh ferment within SP comes even as its proposed alliance with BSP hopes to put up a challenge to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2019. Also Read: SP divide resurfaces: Shivpal Yadav floats ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’ within party

“They (those disgruntled within SP) will get work in the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. We will expand the morcha by approaching and uniting different smaller parties and those from other communities and castes being ignored by the party. They will go up to the booth level in districts, strengthen the organization, and start working for the Lok Sabha elections,” Shivpal had said on Wednesday, who is the younger brother of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Announcing this in Lucknow, he said, the morcha will remain within the party umbrella.

