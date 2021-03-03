Samajwadi Party walks out of House over ‘rising prices’, warns of silent revolution

Alleging that the government was anti-poor and supporter of price rise, Samajwadi Party members walked out of the Assembly.(File)

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday staged a walkout over alleged rise in prices of several products, including petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder and conveyance. Claiming that people of the state were on the verge of hunger as a consequence of rising prices, the SP asked if this is the welfare for which the government was formed.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said in just 10 months, prices of LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 243. Alleging that the government was suppressing voices, Chaudhary warned that if such a scenario continues, then a silent revolution will break out in the country.

“Log dar gaye hain, sarkar ne daraya hai… Agar nahi cheti to silent kranti hogi (People are scared and the government has scared them… if the government does not become alert, then there will be a silent revolution),” said Chaudhary.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the government was helpless as some of the prices such as petroleum products are governed by international prices. The government still has not increased taxes despite substantial spending for people’s welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also compared price rise in UP with other states.

