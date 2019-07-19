Samajwadi Party raises Sonbhadra killings in Rajya Sabha, forces adjournment

Samajwadi Party members disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday morning to protest the killings of ten tribals, allegedly by a village head, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra over a land dispute. The SP members were joined in their protest by MPs of several other Opposition parties.

The protests led to the House being adjourned during the Zero Hour.

Soon after the proceedings began in the morning, SP members tried to raise the issue in the House. Vishambhar Prasad Nishad said that the party had given a notice to speak, and SP leaders kept asking for permission to speak. Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav mentioned the killing of the tribal villagers but was interrupted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who said that his permission was required to speak and he was just seeing the notice given.

As other members of the SP stood up and started to shout, Naidu asked them to sit down, stating that their leader, Yadav, was speaking.

As Yadav called the issue “very serious”, Naidu interjected again and said that he would not “allow anybody to speak if ten members are standing”. The Chairman told Yadav that he has not admitted his notice and asked him “just to say in one line what he wants to say”.

As Yadav said he wanted to speak longer on the topic, Naidu refused and said that it was a state matter.

As the members of the Opposition continued their protests, Naidu stopped the telecast of the proceedings and told Yadav that he had given him the chance to “raise that issue” and make his point.

Naidu then reiterated that it was a state issue and refused any further discussion on the topic. As the Opposition members continued their protest, he adjourned the House till noon.