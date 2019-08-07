Samajwadi Party MP Sanjay Seth quits Rajya Sabha, party says no impact

Among the three resignations by Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs from Rajya Sabha over the last three weeks, the one by 58-year-old Sanjay Seth, who was also national treasurer of the party, is seen as the big surprise for the party leadership, even though it maintained that the development will not impact the party.

The resignation of Seth, who was considered close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, was accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

SP members Surendra Nagar and Neeraj Sekhar had quit earlier.

A realtor by profession, Seth, who bagged projects during both the SP and BSP regimes in Uttar Pradesh, played a significant role in bringing the two parties together during the recent Lok Sabha polls. The Samajwadi Party had fought a long battle with then UP Governor Ram Naik in an attempt to get Seth nominated to the state Legislative Council in 2015, failing which, he was sent to Rajya Sabha in 2016.

He had three years of his tenure left.

An SP leader said, “Leaders turning ambitious is not much of a surprise, but Seth’s resignation is, because he enjoyed a good rapport with the family (Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav). The party went out of its way for him in 2015 to send him to the Legislative Council, and then to Rajya Sabha along with leaders who had been with the party for years.”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said there are various issues involved in these resignations, especially that of Seth’s. “There are vested interest of individuals and then undue pressure from the

BJP. However, it would not have an impact on us, as public support towards Akhilesh Yadav is still intact.”

Many, though, are not sure about the short- or medium-term political future for the party, especially with the resignations of Seth and Nagar, who had three years of their Rajya Sabha tenure left.

The SP also does not have the numbers in the state Assembly, like it used to in 2016, to be able to manage to win all three seats again. By-elections on these seats now will give the advantage to the ruling BJP, which has absolute majority in the state Assembly.