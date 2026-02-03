Javed Ali Khan: ‘Need to revive National Integration Council to keep social fabric intact’

What was the demand you raised during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha today?

The National Integration Council has not had a meeting since 2013 so my demand to the government was to revive this body. It is a very important body that used to have meetings from time to time. Whenever there were differences or need to keep the social fabric intact, the National Integration Council would help build coordination and dialogue.

Why was the need felt?

Ever since this government has come to power, they haven’t looked at the Council even once. There hasn’t been a single meeting. The objectives with which the National Integration Council was convened in 1961— to reaffirm that the foundation of our national life is common citizenship, secularism, religious freedom, brotherhood, fraternity, social and economic justice — all of these are under threat today. There is no harmony or justice. Casteist and communal organisations have a free run and some in the government are also at the forefront. For instance, the Assam CM [Himanta Biswa Sarma] recently said ‘if a Muslim rickshaw driver asks for Rs 5, then give him only Rs 4, and bother him so much that he leaves Assam altogether’. And BJP’s Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly says ‘come to me for work after converting your religion’. We routinely see videos of ruling party MLAs and MPs who say they don’t want votes of Muslims. You have seen the recent uproar over UGC guidelines on equity.