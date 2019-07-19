Toggle Menu
Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad’s kin held for abducting businessman in Lucknow

Zaki was produced before the Competent Court at Lucknow and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. A sum of Rs 8 lakh, cheque books of various bank accounts and incriminating documents were recovered during the searches.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad’s brother-in-law Zaki Ahmad and raided six locations in Lucknow belonging to Ateeq and others in connection with a 2018 kidnapping and assault case.

Last year, Ateeq had allegedly kidnapped and assaulted real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria prison where he was jailed. Last month, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and transferred Ateeq to a high security jail in Gujarat.

The CBI booked Ateeq under charges of rioting, extortion, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, criminal conspiracy and others in April in 2019.

Zaki allegedly colluded with Ateeq in kidnapping and assaulting Jaiswal.

According to the FIR, Ateeq had been demanding extortion money from the businessman based in Lucknow. When the businessmen opposed the same, Ateeq’s associates allegedly abducted him from Lucknow in a car and took him to Deoria jail. The businessman was intimidated and beaten up by him and his men in the jail, the FIR stated. Four firms were then forcefully transferred in the name of Ateeq.

Immediately after the incident, Ateeq was first transferred to a Bareilly jail from Deoria where he was kept since February 2017.

Five jail officials were suspended in connection with the incident.

