Samajwadi Party leader abducted, killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who had contested the Assembly elections from Bijapur, was abducted and killed by Maoists on Wednesday. Senior police officials said that the leader Santosh Punem, who also worked as a contractor, was taken away from a site near his village, Marimalla, and then murdered.

Punem was the state vice president of the party, and had contested the Bijapur Assembly seat in 2018, garnering 999 votes. Senior police officials said that Marimalla is a village deep inside the forests, at least 15 km away from the closest police station.

“Exact details on the reasons for this killing are difficult to gauge at this point. Preliminary investigations seem to suggest that this was because of his construction related work in Marimalla village itself. Investigations are on,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, two Chhattisgarh police constables were shot by their own colleague at Minganchal camp in Bijapur district. Police officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening. The accused soldier identified as Sanjay Nishad fired seven rounds from his INSAS LMG inside the barracks, killing Sanjay Kumar Bhaskar and Surendra Kumar Sahu. “The reason for the killing is being ascertained. Further investigations are underway. All three jawans are from the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces,” a senior officer said.