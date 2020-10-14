Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

The Samajwadi Party leader is currently the MP from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday. The 80-year-old leader is presently asymptomatic and under medical observation.

His party’s official Twitter handle put out a statement on Wednesday evening: “Samajwadi Party founder Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav is under the supervision of doctors after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. So far, he has no corona symptoms.”

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है। फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

In August, Yadav had been admitted to a private hospital as he complained of abdominal pain following an infection in the urinary tract.

Also, in April, Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after he complained of weakness. According to the hospital, he had mild uncontrolled diabetes.

The SP leader is currently the MP from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. Besides, he was the Minister of Defence from 1996 to 1998 in the United Front government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam defeated BJP’s Prem Singh Shakya by nearly 95,000 votes. Between 2014 and 2019, he represented Azamgarh seat in the Lok Sabha.

