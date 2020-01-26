Samajwadi Party leader among 8 held, top Shia cleric’s son booked

The police said the arrests were made as these persons allegedly misbehaved with policemen at the site on Saturday. All the eight accused were sent to jail later in the evening. (Photo: Facebook) The police said the arrests were made as these persons allegedly misbehaved with policemen at the site on Saturday. All the eight accused were sent to jail later in the evening. (Photo: Facebook)

Days after lodging three FIRs against women protesting against the CAA at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar, Lucknow police on Saturday arrested eight accused, including Samajwadi Party leader Pooja Shukla, from the protest site.

The police said the arrests were made as these persons allegedly misbehaved with policemen at the site on Saturday. All the eight accused were sent to jail later in the evening.

Police also lodged a fresh FIR against prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq’s son Sibtain and others, hours after Sadiq visited the women at Ghanta Ghar to lend them support.

Additional DCP Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the accused misbehaved with policemen after the latter asked them to remove vehicles parked on the road. “They were arrested from the road outside Ghanta Ghar. Some of them had already been named in one or more FIRs, while some were among the unidentified persons in those cases,” said Tripathi.

Those arrested were identified as Shukla, Faizan Ilahi, Rehan, Naseem, Muhid Nadeem, Laeeq Ahmad, Danish and Shariq.

The fresh FIR lodged Saturday at the Thakurganj police station is against 10 named people, including Sibtain, and hundreds of unidentified people. The complaint, lodged by the police, alleges, “An illegal protest is being held at Ghantaghar… by women… on January 24, around 6 pm, hundreds of people with sticks in hand came in a group and started chanting slogans against CAA-NRC. The people parked their cars in a haphazard manner and created a traffic jam and started protesting while violating section 144. These people also pushed policemen when they were told about section 144.”

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

When contacted, Sibtain said the FIR against him is “full of lies”. “These are all lies… I was there with a Tricolour and spoke about non-violence there. I spoke about how the protest must remain peaceful. How can police book me for rioting when no violence happened there on Friday?” he asked.

