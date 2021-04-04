Samajwadi Party founder member Bhagwati Singh passes away

Founder member of the Samajwadi Party and former UP minister Bhagwati Singh died here on Sunday.

The 89-year-old died at a degree college in Lucknow’s Bakshi ka Talab area where he was staying, family sources said.

The last rites of Singh will not be done as he had pledged to donate his body to the King George Medical University, the sources said.

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, “May God give peace to the soul, and strength to the family to bear the loss”.

Being a founder member of the SP, Singh was considered to be close to SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP chief’s press conference scheduled for the day has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Singh.