‘Celebrate the cockroach’: Salman Rushdie on anti-CEC protests

As the Cockroach Janata Party protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR irregularities continued in Delhi and other parts of the country, renowned Indian-born British-American writer Salman Rushdie extended his support to the outfit saying “celebrate the cockroach”.

Remarking that “India is boiling”, Rushdie commended on the youngsters saying, “Young people of India have given given us the most hopeful moment for a very long time.”

The Satanic Verses author made the remarks on Thursday at a fundraising dinner for the Asian American Writers Workshop in New York City. Rushdie was quoted as saying by Amitava Kumar, a writer and journalist, on substack: “There is something going on in India right now. India is boiling. And I would feel wrong not to say—maybe not the thing to say in a restaurant—to celebrate the cockroach. Young people of India have given us the most hopeful moment for a very long time.”