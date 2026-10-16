‘Celebrate the cockroach’: Salman Rushdie on anti-CEC protests

As the Cockroach Janata Party protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR irregularities continued in Delhi and other parts of the country, renowned Indian-born British-American writer Salman Rushdie extended his support to the outfit saying “celebrate the cockroach”.
Remarking that “India is boiling”, Rushdie commended on the youngsters saying, “Young people of India have given given us the most hopeful moment for a very long time.”
The Satanic Verses author made the remarks on Thursday at a fundraising dinner for the Asian American Writers Workshop in New York City. Rushdie was quoted as saying by Amitava Kumar, a writer and journalist, on substack: “There is something going on in India right now. India is boiling. And I would feel wrong not to say—maybe not the thing to say in a restaurant—to celebrate the cockroach. Young people of India have given us the most hopeful moment for a very long time.”
The Booker Prize winner had spoken on India in the past, flagging “attacks on free speech and rising Hindu nationalism”.
His remark comes amid the ongoing protest by the CJP over election irregularities demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The youth-led outfit had also protested in July against the NEET paper leak, that led to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Salman said when he was growing up in Bombay, the festivals were for all of them. “It didn’t matter whether we were Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Christian, Parsi. We all celebrated everything. This spirit was alive in the gathering last evening but, Salman suggested, perhaps this feeling was no longer alive in that way in India any more.”
Filmmaker Mira Nair, whose birthday was also celebrated on the sidelines of the event, went onto call herself a “cockroach mom”: Mira said that she was proud of the cockroaches in India who were fighting for democracy. She was, Mira said, “a cockroach mom.”