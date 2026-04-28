Dawood Ibrahim aide and drug kingpin Salim Dola deported to India from Turkey

Salim Dola, an alleged key mephedrone (MD) producer and close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, who was detained in Turkey, was brought to India Tuesday morning. He landed at Delhi airport and was taken into custody by the Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A Delhi NCB officer said they will interrogate Dola first and hand him over to various states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, where cases are registered against him.

Dola was detained in Istanbul Sunday in a joint operation by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the local police.

A Dongri resident, Dola had been operating from abroad after fleeing India nearly a decade ago, running a multi-state narcotics network.