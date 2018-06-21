Salem-Chennai Highway project: Farmers’ body accuse govt of imposing ‘undeclared emergency’, call for massive protests

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (file photo) Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (file photo)

On a day 24 farmers were arrested for opposing the eight-lane Salem-Chennai greenfield corridor, the Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam (TNVM) along with a collective of different farmers’ groups in the state gave a call to launch massive protests against the proposed project.

Accusing the state government of imposing an “undeclared emergency” in the state and illegally detaining villagers and farmers for opposing the project, state secretary of TNVM P Shanmugam said the farmers’ bodies have decided to throw away survey stones that have been installed for the project without their consent.

“All farmers will hoist black flags in their houses and lands on June 26 to protest against the project. If the government fails to consider the concerns of people, farmers’ unions will burn the government order for the highway project on July 6,” he said.

On Wednesday, at least 24 farmers, who were on the way to attend an indoor meeting near Tiruvannamalai town to discuss the impacts of Chennai-Salem highway project, were taken in custody by the police. They were released in the evening.

District president of the farmers’ union T K Venkatesan and vice-president S Balaraman were also detained by the police and taken to an undisclosed location, triggering panic.

Vijoo Krishnan, joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, who addressed a farmers’ meeting along with Shanmugam, accused the Tamil Nadu government of using the police to prevent people from attending protest meetings.

“After killing 13 protestors in Tuticorin, AIADMK government clamps down on protests against eight-lane Chennai-Salem “Green” Corridor. They deployed police in villages to prevent affected people from attending the protest meeting. The farmers’ meeting was successful despite these intimidation and unprovoked arrests of activists,” Krishnan said, adding that hundreds of affected people were stopped by police, while several were arrested.

Meanwhile, initial procedures for the ambitious 277-km long project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme of the Union government commenced with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) publishing a notification for land acquisition in Tiruvannamalai district. The Rs 10,000-crore project will cut across five districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem, which is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

