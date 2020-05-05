Sale of liquor to resume in Haryana from Wednesday, at a higher price

Excise minister Dushyant Chautala said customers will have to follow norms of social distancing at liquor vends. (File) Excise minister Dushyant Chautala said customers will have to follow norms of social distancing at liquor vends. (File)

The sale of liquor in Haryana shall resume from Wednesday. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tuesday decided to open liquor vends in the state from 7 am to 7 pm daily, except in containment zones.

Liquor will now be costlier, as the state government has decided to impose a “corona cess”. IMFL will be costlier by up to Rs 50. The cess from Rs 2 to Rs 50 per bottle shall be levied depending upon the brand – higher the brand, higher the cess.

While liquor vends in Chandigarh opened Monday, Punjab from Tuesday decided to launch home delivery of alcohol in the state.

Announcing the cabinet’s decision, Excise minister Dushyant Chautala said, “The liquor vends shall open from Wednesday morning, from 7 am till 7 pm. Customers will have to follow norms of social distancing. After discussions with officials of the excise department and liquor traders, we decided that the Excise policy 2020-21 shall continue till May 19, 2021. A committee of three ministers, including myself, shall assess the situation on 15th of every month. Based on the Karnataka pattern, the Haryana government has also instructed vendors to ensure social distancing by barricading the sale counters and ensuring queues of customers.”

The new Excise policy shall become effective from Wednesday, the state cabinet decided after a two-hour meeting.

31 cases in last 24 hours, Haryana’s count 548

Haryana’s total count of Covid-19 patients touched 548 as 31 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the state in the last 24 hours. According to state’s evening Covid-19 bulletin, there are 286 active cases in the state.

The district of Sonipat leads with 72, followed by Jhajjar (64), Gurugram (37), Faridabad (31), Ambala (24), Panipat (23), Jind (8), Nuh (6), Yamunanagar (5), Palwal (4), Fatehabad (4), Karnal (3), Sirsa (2) and one each in Hisar, Panchkula and Rohtak.

OPDs to resume

Haryana Tuesday decided that two dialysis machines shall be reserved for Covid-19 patients in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state. Besides, after reserving 100-150 beds for Covid-19 patient in all the 11 exclusive coronavirus hospitals, the remaining OPDs and wards will resume the normal work of treatment of all other patients.

Haryana opens all offices in Chandigarh

Haryana also decided to reopen all offices of the state government in the state and Chandigarh, with 100 per cent attendance of Group A and B officers and 33 per cent of Group-C and D employees.

In the Headquarters and Field Offices, along with 100 per cent attendance of Group A and B, weekly rosters will be prepared for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ staff who will be asked to attend the office on alternate weeks.

Limit of property sale-deeds increased to 45 per day

The Haryana government has decided to allow registration of instruments in all Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils of the state (except in the containment Zones), pertaining to transfer of property under Section 17 and 18 of the Registration Act, 1908, between 10 am and 4 pm on all working days.

“The number of deeds to be registered in Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils were increased to 45 per working day with a gap of 8 minutes each. To maintain social distancing and to avoid over-crowding in Tehsils and Sub Tehsils, the executants of the instrument will visit the Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils only after seeking prior online appointments”, the spokesperson said.

Other works relating to delivery of copies of revenue records, registration deeds, entries, attestation of mutations, affidavits and issuance of various types of certificates, such as Scheduled Caste Certificates, Backward Class and OBC Certificates, Residence and Domicile Certificates, Income Certificates etc shall also be carried out during office hours on all working days.

