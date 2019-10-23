Sale of firecrackers: HC allows issuance of permanent licenses in Punjab, Haryana, UT

More than two years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court restricted the authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from issuing any permanent licences for the sale of firecrackers, the High Court on Tuesday clarified that the states and the UT will be permitted to consider applications for renewal or grant of permanent licences strictly in accordance with the law.

During the resumed hearing of a case initiated by the HC ahead of the Diwali festival in 2017, a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Krishna Murari earlier was informed that the authorities are unable to process the applications for renewal or grant of permanent licences due to the orders issued in 2017 and 2018 by the court. The counsel representing the traders told the court that they have got L-5 licences to sell firecrackers under the provisions of the Explosive Act, 1884 but the authorities are misinterpreting the orders passed by the High Court and harassing and preventing the them from selling firecrackers even though they are valid licence holders.

The counsel representing the traders also told the court that the festivals of Diwali and Gurpurab are approaching, but the authorities are not taking any step to allot temporary licences to sell firecrackers. However, the court was assured by a counsel representing the Punjab government that the authorities will act in accordance with the law and in case, the petitioners are holding valid licences, the authorities would not interfere or illegally restrain them from selling firecrackers.

The court also ordered that the states can issue temporary licences up to 20 per cent of the total such licences issued in 2016. It clarified that the authorities shall not prohibit or prevent the licence holders from selling firecrackers. “The authorities are also directed to undertake the process of allotting the temporary licences in terms of the previous orders passed by this court,” the order reads.