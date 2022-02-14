Salaries of doctors from LHMC deducted for NEET-PG strike, they write to health minister

The salaries of resident doctors from the central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and the two associated hospitals were deducted for the period when they were on strike in December. Resident doctors from the medical college wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure that the payments are made.

Resident doctors from medical college hospitals across India withdrew from all emergency and routine services in December, protesting the delays in NEET-PG 2021 counselling that had resulted in a one-third shortage of young doctors at these hospitals.

The strike was called off on assurance of the union health minister that the counselling dates would be announced soon and no punitive action would be taken against the protesting doctors. The minister had assured that the doctors would not be marked absent and their salaries would not be deducted for the period of strike.

“We the residents of LHMC would like to draw your kind attention to our concern of deduction of salary and leaves… The strike was called off after verbal assurances given by our honourable union health minister that no punitive action will be taken, no salary deduction, and no absent will be marked during this period of strike. This harsh action has been taken by LHMC administration. We… request you to kindly look into the matter urgently and required intervention be implemented immediately,” read the letter by the resident doctors.

LHMC’s director did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Dr Manish Kumar, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) that led the nation-wide strike, said, “The strike was called off after a meeting with the union health minister for which the medical superintendents were also asked to come.

Unfortunately, the director of LHMC wasn’t present at the meeting and hence the salaries for doctors from the hospital were deducted. It was a verbal order due to which they faced this problem.”

He said that the resident doctors have had a meeting with the director and have been assured that the deducted salaries will be given next month.

Doctors at Delhi University’s University College of Medical Sciences and associated Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur hospital had also faced the same issue, Dr Kumar said, but that too has been resolved.