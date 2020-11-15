‘Sal Mubarak’: US President-elect Biden, his deputy Harris extend Diwali greetings

President- elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. (AP)

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating the festival of lights across the US, India, and the world.

Wishing hope, happiness, and prosperity, Biden tweeted: “To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak.”

Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman Vice President in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

“Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year,” Vice President-elect Harris tweeted.

Outgoing President Donald Trump too extended Diwali greetings with a photo of lighting a lamp in the White House.

“During this Festival of Lights, friends, neighbours, and loved ones join in fellowship to commemorate the spiritual triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. As diyas are lit throughout homes, workplaces, communities, and places of worship, their warmth reminds us of the hope and devotion that faith and tradition bring into our lives,” Trump said in his Diwali greetings.

