‘Came to thank him after elections’: Sakshi Maharaj visits rape accused BJP MLA in jail

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj Wednesday visited rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Sitapur jail, according to news agency ANI. “He has been lodged here for a long time, I came to meet him, to thank him after the elections,” he told ANI.

According to news reports, Sakshi Maharaj had also visited Sengar’s house in Unnao during campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

Sengar, a BJP MLA from Unnao, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April last year for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The probe agency charged him under the stringent POCSO Act. Sengar’s brother Jai Deep Singh was also booked along with five others in connection with the death of the victim’s father.

According to the CBI, the vicitm’s father was assaulted by the accused for allegedly insulting the MLA and his brother. He was handed over to police but his condition deteriorated in jail. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died the next morning.

The case came to light on April 8, 2018, when the girl attempted to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction against the accused. Her family alleged that she was also raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on June 4, 2017.

The Unnao police lodged three cases. Following an uproar, the state government transferred the investigation to CBI.