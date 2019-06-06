Sakshi Maharaj visits rape-accused BJP MLA in jail to ‘thank him after polls’

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, visited Sitapur district jail on Wednesday and met BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in prison for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence in 2017.

Advertising

Singh is MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and is in jail since his arrest in April last year.

“MP Sakshi Maharaj visited jail around 12.30 pm and stayed inside for nearly half an hour. He had discussions with us about the condition of the jail and also met MLA Kuldeep Singh for around two minutes,” said superintendent, Sitapur district jail, D C Mishra.

He added that Singh was transferred from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail following the state government’s order.

Advertising

Sakshi Maharaj told reporters, “Hamare yaha ke bahut hi yashasvi, lokpriya vidhyak Kuldeep Sengar ji yaha kaafi samay se hai. Chunav ke baad unka dhanyawad karna uchit samjha maine. (Our popular MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been lodged here for a long time. I found it appropriate to thank him after the election.)”

The Unnao rape case came to light on April 8, 2018 when the victim attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction against the accused.

Her family alleged that Singh raped her on June 4, 2017 at his residence where one Shashi Singh took her on the pretext of getting her a job.

The girl alleged that when her father spoke up against the incident, the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and his supporters assaulted him and got him framed in a false case on charges of physical assault and Arms Act on April 3, 2018.

On April 8, the condition of the victim’s father deteriorated inside Unnao jail. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died the next morning.

Unnao police lodged three cases in connection with the incident at Makhi police station. Following an uproar, the state government transferred the case to the CBI. The CBI in July last year filed chargesheets in all three cases.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been chargesheeted in two of the cases.

In the rape case, the MLA and Shashi Singh have been named in the chargesheet. In another case, the MLA and eight others have been named for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and implicating the victim’s father in the assault case and the Arms Act case. The CBI has named the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and four others in its chargesheet in the murder case of the rape victim’s father.