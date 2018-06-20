Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni, applies for fire-arms licence citing security reasons

According to officials, Sakshi has applied for an arms licence, reportedly seeking a .32-bore pistol or revolver. (Source: IPL/File) According to officials, Sakshi has applied for an arms licence, reportedly seeking a .32-bore pistol or revolver. (Source: IPL/File)

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket team captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has applied for an arms licence. Officials said that the process for the same has already been initiated like other applications and a final decision would be taken at appropriate time.

According to officials, Sakshi has applied for an arms licence, reportedly seeking a .32-bore pistol or revolver. Reportedly, she has cited security issues on account of her going out of home on work alone. Officials, however, said that there was nothing out-of-the-ordinary for such a licence to be applied.

As per rules, an application has been filed in the office of the executive magistrate. Subsequent police verification process has been carried out. The final decision rests with the district level authorities, said a senior police officer. He added that such information was in private domain and, therefore, not much could be revealed.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray refused to comment on the issue, saying all the processes would be duly followed.

Dhonis have a house in Argora police station area, besides a new house built in Daladali area of Ratu. State government has always accorded security to Dhonis, whenever they are on the move or staying in their house when not touring.

Earlier, in 2008, the news of Dhoni seeking a 9 mm pistol, which is a prohibited bore, had made the headlines. At that point, the state government had given its approval after protracted procedures were carried out at the district level. The licence was later approved by the Centre.

