J&K gets new Chief Secretary, first from AGMUT cadre

Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an order issued by the Central Government on Saturday. Yadav will be the first AGMUT cadre IAS officer to be Chief Secretary.

AGMUT stands for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. It is a joint cadre for IAS and IPS officers serving these states and union territories.

The order, issued by Anish Muraleedharan, Director (S) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the approval of the competent authority, states that his appointment will take effect from “November 1 or from the date he assumes charge, whichever is later”.