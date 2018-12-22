Sajjan Kumar moves SC challenging his conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

A day after the Delhi High Court rejected Sajjan Kumar’s plea seeking time till January 30 to surrender, the former Congress leader Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and life term in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. On Monday, Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to killing five members of a family during the riots and directed him to surrender by December 31.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the victims of the riots cases, said he has been conveyed by the apex court registry that Kumar has filed an appeal against the high court’s judgement. He said the victims had already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex parte hearing in favour of Kumar.

Reversing the orders of the trial court, which had acquitted the former Congress legislator on April 30, 2013, the High Court found him guilty of the murders in the aftermath of then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel also made clear that Kumar’s life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life.

The court held Kumar guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony. Besides Kumar, the bench upheld the trial court order awarding life term to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagalpur and Girdhari Lal. The bench also upheld the conviction of two others in the case.

Following the verdict, Sajjan Kumar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress.

With PTI inputs