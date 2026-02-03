‘History will read what was said inside’: Sajad Lone slams ‘theatrics’ as J&K Speaker rejects key amendments

Handwara MLA criticises ‘selective rejection’ of amendments he moved against LG Manoj Sinha’s Budget address.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Sajad Lone slams ‘theatrics’ as J&K Speaker rejects key amendmentsSpeaking to the media outside the Assembly, Lone said that one of the two amendments that were rejected pertained to a clear articulation of continued efforts towards Article 370, Article 35-A and restoration of J&K’s statehood. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone urged the Assembly on Tuesday to uphold “substance over spectacle”, noting that only four of his proposed six amendments to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Budget Session speech the day before had been accepted.

Speaking in the Assembly, Lone expressed concern over the “selective” rejection of amendments moved to the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

The proposed amendments noted that the speech failed to address the safety of Kashmiris, the regularisation of daily wagers and enhanced opportunities for civil service aspirants.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Lone said that one of the two amendments that were rejected pertained to a clear articulation of continued efforts towards Article 370, Article 35-A and restoration of J&K’s statehood, while the other sought revival of intra-district and intra-divisional recruitment to address employment challenges faced by local youth seeking rationalisation of reservation.

The four that were accepted pertained to daily wagers, the status and location of the proposed National Law University (NLU) in Kashmir, and a “strong, explicit condemnation of attacks on Kashmiris, along with clarity on the State Government’s engagement with other states on the issue”, he said.

Lone’s demands for condemnation of attacks on Kashmiris have come amid instances of Kashmiri shawl sellers being targeted in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to Lone on why his amendments were not accepted, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the house had already passed a resolution with regard to Special Status of J&K in the first Assembly session.

Story continues below this ad

“The rules of the House state that if a subject has been discussed and dealt with, it cannot be brought up again,” Rather, a senior National Conference leader, said, adding that restoration of statehood is not up to the J&K Assembly and therefore cannot to taken up in this house.

Also Read | ‘You didn’t feel bad when IIT, IIM went to Jammu’: Omar Abdullah on ‘controversy’ over NLU in Kashmir

Lone also termed as “theatrics” the ruling National Conference’s public protests against Sinha, arguing that “the Assembly floor, not demonstrations outside, constitutes the enduring record of accountability”.

“History will read what was said and decided inside the House,” he remarked, adding that the real test of conviction lies in voting on the amendments. If passed, he explained, the matter would return to the LG’s office for redrafting, reinforcing the constitutional pathway rather than street posturing.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the NLU with the BJP demanding a separate one for Jammu, the Handwara MLA clarified that despite its nomenclature, the NLU was a state university, approved by the Cabinet in 2018. He also noted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s promise on its location, arguing that the project involves a modest outlay and should not be politicised.

Story continues below this ad

On the absence of daily wagers in the original address, Lone said the omission was precisely why amendments were moved. “Let the House vote,” he said, “and then it will be clear who truly stands with them.”

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement