‘History will read what was said inside’: Sajad Lone slams ‘theatrics’ as J&K Speaker rejects key amendments

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone urged the Assembly on Tuesday to uphold “substance over spectacle”, noting that only four of his proposed six amendments to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Budget Session speech the day before had been accepted.

Speaking in the Assembly, Lone expressed concern over the “selective” rejection of amendments moved to the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

The proposed amendments noted that the speech failed to address the safety of Kashmiris, the regularisation of daily wagers and enhanced opportunities for civil service aspirants.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Lone said that one of the two amendments that were rejected pertained to a clear articulation of continued efforts towards Article 370, Article 35-A and restoration of J&K’s statehood, while the other sought revival of intra-district and intra-divisional recruitment to address employment challenges faced by local youth seeking rationalisation of reservation.