Sajad Lone slams NC, PDP: No difference in BJP, Opp stand on Art 370

A day after the National Conference and PDP participated in a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, Sajad Lone, a former member of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), questioned their silence on Article 370.

“The revocation of J&K’s special status as defined under Article 370, can only be reversed in the Parliament. The way Indian polity is scripted at the moment is that on one hand, there is the BJP, which has abrogated Article 370 and is vociferous that they won’t give it back. The only hope that we possibly had was that at a future date, the opposition would come to power and correct this in Parliament,” Lone told The Sunday Express.

Stating that if the opposition while being in opposition is so “shy and reticent” of discussing 370, recusing itself from the discourse around special status, Lone said, “This basically means that the opposition is endorsing what the current government has done in the Parliament.”

Attacking the leadership of both parties, the People’s Conference chief said, “When NC and PDP, my former allies in the PAGD, sit with them and selectively accept the draft of a resolution where they are talking only about statehood, this by default means they are against changing the new normal. The BJP and the opposition stand on Article 370 is indistinguishable.”

Meanwhile, the NC in a statement denounced Lone’s comment on the opposition meeting as “unfounded and out of sync with reality”.