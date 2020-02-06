Sajad Lone, PDP youth wing chief out of jail, now under house arrest

Sajad Lone Sajad Lone

While the three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain under detention, the Union Territory administration on Wednesday released People’s Conference chairman and former state minister Sajad Lone and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra from jail and put them under detention at their respective homes.

A senior police officer said that while Lone and Parra can enjoy all amenities at home, they will not be allowed to meet the public.

The move comes a day after the J&K administration released former PDP legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir and business leader Shakeel Qalander from detention.

Sources said most of the political detainees, held at Srinagar’s MLA hostel, are likely to be shifted to their residences in the coming days.

Lone, a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti, was shifted to his official residence at Church Lane in Srinagar and put under detention. Lone was arrested on August 5. Parra, a close confidant of PDP president Mufti, was also arrested on August 5.

