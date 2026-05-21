Mirwaiz, Sajad Lone say they weren’t allowed to leave home in Srinagar on their fathers’ death anniversary

While Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (left) said he is under house arrest, Sajad Lone said JKPC had planned a commemoration event which had to be cancelled. (Express photo)

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Friday that they were restricted from leaving their residences as they marked the death anniversary of their fathers.

Sajad Lone was set to visit the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar to pay his respects to his father, Abdul Gani Lone, and the party had also planned a commemoration event at its Handwara office, which was subsequently cancelled, the party said.

“I, along with my colleagues at the @JKPCOfficial, were to go to the Martyrs graveyard today to offer fateh for my father Abdul Gani Lone, who was martyred 22 years back on May 21 by terrorists. But the police came early morning and informed me that I have been placed under house arrest,” Lone said on Thursday.