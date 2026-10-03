J&K’s poverty puzzle: Why EWS data says 92% of poor are in Jammu, 8% in Kashmir

When he stood in the Assembly during a calling attention motion this week, Handwara MLA Sajad Lone had one important question: how does Jammu and Kashmir count its poor? “What is the definition of a poor person? We need a uniform definition of poor and poverty,” he said.

“As per the current definition of poverty, 92% of certificates issued for EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] are from the Jammu region and 8% from the Kashmir region. This almost means that 92% of poor people in J&K reside in the Jammu region and only 8% reside in the Kashmir region,” he said.

Lone’s remarks bring to the fore a raging debate in J&K ever since the Omar Abdullah government took office in October 2024 – rationalisation of reservation in education and jobs. The debate intensified after amendments to the J&K Reservation Rules in March 2024 increased the share of government jobs reserved for various categories, including raising the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota from 10% to 20% after the inclusion of more communities in the ST list. The changes increased the overall reservation share from 43% to around 70% in government jobs, leaving 30% for open-merit candidates.