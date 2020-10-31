Sainik Schools to have 27% OBC quota for students

According to the government's policy, 67 per cent of the seats in each Sainik School is for candidates from the state where the institution is located. (Representational image)

Sainik Schools will reserve 27 per cent of their seats for OBCs starting with the 2021-22 academic year. There are 33 such schools and they are run by the Sainik Schools Society, an autonomous organisation under the Defence Ministry.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tweeted Friday: “OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22.” The decision was communication to the principals of these schools through a letter on October 13.

According to the government’s policy, 67 per cent of the seats in each Sainik School is for candidates from the state where the institution is located. The rest are for candidates from other states. Within these reservations, 15 per cent seats are for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs and 27 per cent for OBC-Non Creamy Layer.

