Sahiwal cow gives birth to Badri calf via IVF in Uttarakhand

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Saturday that a “healthy” Badri female calf has been successfully born through Ovum Pick-Up and In Vitro Fertilization (OPU-IVF) technology.

Badri is an indigenous cattle breed, which is found in Uttarakhand. The calf was born on Friday (September 11), following the transfer of a Badri embryo into a Sahiwal recipient cow.

“The achievement has been accomplished through a collaborative effort between ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, with financial support from the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, Haldi. The achievement demonstrates the potential of advanced reproductive biotechnology for the conservation, rapid multiplication and genetic improvement of valuable Badri germplasm,” the ministry said in a statement.