Sahitya Akademi awardee Dalip Tiwana critical

Named among the few distinguished women litterateurs of modern Punjabi literature, Sahitya Akademi award winner and Padma Shri Dr Dalip Kaur Tiwana (84) has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital in Mohali with lung infection and respiratory issues.

A revered novelist and story-writer, with her works touching hearts on both sides of border in India and Pakistan, Tiwana was awarded Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971 for her novel ‘Eho Hamara Jeewan’ (This is Our Life) and then Padma Shri in 2004. She is the former head of department of Punjabi and ex-dean, faculty of Languages- at Punjabi University, Patiala. Married to Professor Bhupinder Singh, she has been living in Punjabi University, Patiala campus, where she holds lifetime fellowship.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh said that it was shocking that till now none from Punjab state government has reached out to the ailing writer who has brought laurels for Punjabi literature and stands among the doyens of Punjabi writers especially women. Bir Devinder Singh who went to see Tiwana at the hospital on Wednesday, said, “She continues to be admitted in ICU and her condition is critical but stable. It is shocking and surprising that no effort has been made till now from Punjab government’s side to help her financially. We demand that she be provided the best treatment and for that if government feels, she should be shifted from the private hospital.”

He added that he has contacted Punjab higher education and languages minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa who has assured help. “Bajwa said he was unaware of Tiwana’s condition. He has promised help,” said Bir Devinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Simranjit Singh, Tiwana’s son talking to The Indian Express said, “Our focus right now is to provide my mother with the best possible treatment. Earlier, she was admitted at a hospital in Patiala and then we shifted her to Mohali because her condition wasn’t good. However, now there has been improvement and she is stable. We are not focusing now on whether government has helped us or not.”

Born in the village Rabbon of Ludhiana, Tiwana had joined Punjabi University Patiala as a lecturer. Some of her distinguished literary works include Peele Patteyan Di Daasta, Nangey Pairan Da Safar, Duni Suhava Bagh, Katha Kuknus Di, Lambi Udaari, Doosri Sita, Oh taan pari si, Moh Maaya among others. She was also awarded Punjab Sahit Rattan award by government of Punjab in 2008.

