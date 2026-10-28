Sahil was 21, Kharban a sole earner. Both died on Mumbai local train tracks

A final-year B.Com student who helped his father run a flower delivery business and two cousins who worked as welders were killed in separate railway accidents on Monday, the day technical snags disrupted Central Railway’s (CR) suburban services. A day later, their families were seeking clarity on the deaths, with relatives of the two welders demanding access to CCTV footage.

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case of Rahul Rajbhar (25) and Kharban Rajbhar (35), whose bodies were found between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli railway stations.

Police suspect the cousins were crossing the tracks when a train hit them, but their families said they were yet to establish how the accident occurred.

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“All I know is Rahul and Kharban were on their way back from work. We are still unaware of how the accident occurred,” said Parmeshwar Rajbhar, Rahul’s brother.

He said the family wanted to see CCTV footage before accepting the police’s account. “The police are saying they were crossing the tracks. We want to see the CCTV footage. We are yet to know the cause of their deaths,” he said.

Rahul, who worked as a welder in Vidyavihar alongside Kharban, had moved to Mumbai three years ago to support his family. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

Kharban, also a welder, is survived by his wife and children. A relative, Ajay Rajbhar, said he was the family’s sole breadwinner and sought compensation if the deaths were linked to the disruption in train services.

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“We are very sad by his demise. He is survived by his wife and children and was the sole breadwinner of the family. If both died while crossing the tracks because of the disruption, we want compensation. They should not have been forced to cross the tracks because of the disruption,” Ajay said.

The third victim was 21-year-old Sahil Thite, a final-year B.Com student who was hit by an AC local at Bhandup railway station around 5.30 pm on Monday. According to railway authorities, Thite was crossing the tracks from platform 4 to platform 2 when the train struck him and dragged him for around 20 feet.

“He was a very rule-abiding person. It seems very unlikely that he would have crossed tracks if not for an intense paucity of time,” said Sagar Dangat, a friend and neighbour of Sahil.

However, a senior Kurla GRP official said Thite’s death was unrelated to the disruption in local train services. “He was in a hurry to get to platform 2 and was hit by the AC train while crossing the tracks. It is a case of regular trespassing,” the official said. Police have registered an ADR in the case.

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Thite’s relatives have also sought CCTV footage to understand the circumstances leading to his death.

Originally from Khedegaon, Thite lived with his family in Mulund. Alongside his final-year B.Com studies, he helped his father run a neighbourhood flower delivery business. The family, which initially lived in Amarnagar, was relocated to Bhandup last year as project-affected persons under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. Neighbours said the relocation had affected the family’s business and worsened its financial circumstances.

Two technical snags disrupted CR’s suburban network on Monday morning: an overhead equipment (OHE) obstruction and a fire at a signal relaying room near Kanjurmarg. The incidents delayed nearly 70 local train services.

Police said they were yet to establish whether the Mumbai local train disruption had any bearing on the deaths.

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“We are yet to verify if the deceased had crossed the railway tracks due to Monday’s disruptions,” an official said.