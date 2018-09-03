Saharanpur: Two hurt in Gujjar-Dalit clash over ‘lewd remarks’

No arrests have been made. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) No arrests have been made. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

A clash took place between members of the Dalit and Gujjar communities in Saharanpur after a group of girls were allegedly harassed on their way back from school. Two people were injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

A group of Gujjars alleged that Dalit youths had passed lewd remarks about the girls, while the other group denied the allegations, police said. The injured were rushed to hospital and discharged after treatment. Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampur Maniharan police station, SK Rana said, “Members of the Gujjar community alleged that a few Dalit youths of Sarai locality used to pass lewd remarks about girls while the latter were returning from school to their homes in Naurangpur village. A week ago, when the girls complained to their families, heated arguments took place between members of both communities.”

He added, “Members of the Gujjar community came to know that when the girls were returning home from school on Saturday, Dalit youths again passed lewd remarks. They then went to Sarai locality, located 1 km away from Naurangpur village, and a heated argument took place. In the meantime, several persons reached the spot in support of the Dalit youths.”

“A clash took place between members of both communities. The matter was resolved after a few local residents intervened. When the police team reached, the matter had been settled,” the SHO said. Hours later, members of both communities reached Rampur Maniharan police station to file complaints. They staged a protest demanding action.

Another clash took place near the police station and police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd. Circle Officer, Nakud, Yatendra Singh Nagar said, “The situation is normal. For precaution, police personnel are deployed at Sarai and Naurangpur. Monu of Sarai and Shubham, a resident of Naurangpur, suffered injuries in the attack. they have been discharged from hospital.”

Two FIRs were registered at Rampur Maniharan police station. While one was registered on Monu’s complaint against four named persons of Naurangpur and 10-15 unidentified persons on charges of assault and the SC/ST Act, another was registered on a complaint filed by a girl against three named persons of Sarai and others on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, said police.

