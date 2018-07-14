Saharanpur: Dalit man shot dead by Gurjar youths, all accused held, say cops

A bullet hit Sukkar’s face and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image) A bullet hit Sukkar’s face and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

Four Gurjar youths were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 60-year-old Dalit man at Bhakala village in Saharanpur district. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the four accused — Ashu alias Aditya, Govind, Lalit and Ankit — were going home on two motorcycles allegedly in an inebriated state. On the way, the accused got stuck due to a cot placed on the road near the deceased’s house.

Circle Officer (CO), Saharanpur City, Rajendra Kumar Singh said the accused started abusing the deceased — Sukkar — and three others who were sitting on the cot as it was blocking the road. Sukkar’s grandson Satyendra, meanwhile, came out of the house and objected to their behaviour, following which a clash ensued between the two groups, the CO added.

The four youths then fired indiscriminately at the Dalit group and sped off. A bullet hit Sukkar’s face and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Four others — Ravi, Udham, Rishipal and Aman — suffered injuries, the CO said, adding they are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the village, which is Gurjar-dominated, CO Singh said. “All the accused were arrested yesterday (Thursday),” he added. Station House Officer of Rampur Maniharan police station S K Rana said all four were produced before a local court that sent them to jail on Thursday. Police claimed to have recovered three countrymade pistols and a knife from the accused.

