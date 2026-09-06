Eight die, 12 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

Health department stations teams of doctors and nurses in affected villages to conduct door-to-door screening; CM promises action, Opposition Congress slams government.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
5 min readUpdated: Sep 6, 2026 12:13 PM IST
At least eight people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Baraj village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.At least eight people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Baraj village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.
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At least eight people died and more than 12 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Baraj village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district late Saturday night, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry.

Police said a group of people from the village consumed liquor on Saturday night and began experiencing nausea and vomiting soon after. They were taken to the hospital where five were declared dead.

“Till now, 8 to 10 deaths have come to my notice,” Sagar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Devesh Pateria said, as medical teams were deployed across three villages identified as hotspots in the suspected illicit-liquor poisoning.

The health department has stationed teams of doctors and nurses in the affected villages, where they have been conducting door-to-door screening and identifying people who may have fallen ill after consuming liquor. Patients requiring treatment are being stabilised locally before being referred to higher centres, Pateria said.

“We have three teams continuously deployed in the three villages that have emerged as hotspots. Doctors and nurses are going from house to house to identify anyone who is ill, and patients are being referred directly from there whenever required,” he said.

Also Read | Next to top Gurgaon BYOB hangout, excise dept seizes 4,000 cases in illicit liquor haul. All you need to know

The response intensified after patients began arriving at the casualty ward in Sagar. Pateria said one patient reached the hospital gasping at around 7 pm on Saturday. Doctors attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The symptoms being seen in the patients have raised the possibility of alcohol poisoning, though the health authorities have stopped short of confirming it. “Looking at the symptoms, it could be methyl alcohol poisoning. We cannot say that with certainty at this stage,” Pateria said.

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About 25 patients have so far been referred to higher medical centres, he said. Some patients are being transferred even after being stabilised at the local hospital because they require treatment that is not available there.

“We are stabilising patients here and then referring them because they may require further treatment at a higher centre,” Pateria said.

Medical teams had been working through the night and continued their operations on Sunday, with authorities acknowledging that the number of affected people could still change as screening teams reach more households.

“It (the number of cases) may increase or it may not. We have been making continuous efforts since the morning. In fact, we reached here last night itself and have kept the response going,” he said on Sunday.

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Police have said the tragedy first struck Baraj village where a group of people consumed liquor on Saturday night and condition deteriorated with symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

District magistrate Pratibha Pal said the administration had received reports of illness and deaths allegedly linked to the consumption of illicit liquor and that an investigation was underway at the Civil Hospital. Medical teams and sub-divisional magistrate officials have also been deployed in surrounding areas to screen people for symptoms.

She appealed to anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who had consumed liquor of any kind in the past 24 to 48 hours to get themselves examined by a doctor. “They can also visit the Civil Hospital or any other health facility for screening,” she said.

Also Read | Four dead, 8 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Liquor bottles seized from local vend

Following the deaths, an excise department team reached the area and seized liquor bottles from a local vend for forensic examination. The samples will be tested to determine whether the liquor was spurious or contaminated and whether it was linked to the illnesses and deaths.

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The collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Police, excise officials and the district administration are investigating the source of the liquor, while the identities of the deceased are expected to be released after verification.

Also Read | In ‘dry state’ Gujarat, a barcode warning after toxic liquor kills 7

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to take prompt and stringent action following the deaths. “I have instructed the minister in charge and directed the officials to act promptly, take the strictest possible action and conduct a thorough investigation. Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents,” Yadav said.

The Congress attacked the state government over the deaths, alleging that illicit liquor networks were operating unchecked in Madhya Pradesh. In a statement, the opposition party said, “Poisonous liquor has once again wreaked havoc in Madhya Pradesh,” and claimed that more than half-a-dozen people from four villages had died in Sagar district.

The Congress also alleged that the “rampage of liquor mafias” was claiming lives across the state and accused the Mohan Yadav government of being “directly responsible” for the deaths. It further alleged that the chief minister’s “greed and lax attitude” had put innocent lives at risk.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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