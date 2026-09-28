Anthology of essays for and against RSS ideology launched

Bringing together voices from both inside and outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), writer Leher Sethi’s book “Saffron Shadows: The RSS, A Century of Influence” was launched in Delhi on Sunday.
The book is an anthology of essays by Sangh ideologues as well as RSS critics. Compiled and edited by Sethi, who is also a social activist, the book comes in the centenary year of Sangh’s formation. The launch saw speakers who have served the RSS for as along as 80 years and those opposed to its ideology, including Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.
While setting the context of the book, the publisher, Ajay Mago of Om Books International, said: “The timing of the book is significant, as the RSS is celebrating its 100th year. For some, the RSS represents cultural identity, discipline, service, and an extraordinary organisational tradition; for others, it represents ideological influence on society
and politics and institutions, raising serious questions about Indian democracy,” he said.
Speaking at the launch, journalist and editor of economic policy at Moneycontrol, Shweta Punj, said that the RSS is one of the most misunderstood organisations of the time. “It continues to be integral in today’s world even when other movements which started around the same time in India, like communism, are struggling to survive,” she said.
Sanjay Singh questioned the organisation’s inclusiveness and representation. Taking a dig at the recent row over Vande Mataram, Singh also questioned the alleged narrow definition of nationalism, stating that he sees the RSS as a small group’s organisation with a restricted mindset, trying to impose their ideology on everyone.