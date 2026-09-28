Anthology of essays for and against RSS ideology launched

Bringing together voices from both inside and outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), writer Leher Sethi’s book “Saffron Shadows: The RSS, A Century of Influence” was launched in Delhi on Sunday.

The book is an anthology of essays by Sangh ideologues as well as RSS critics. Compiled and edited by Sethi, who is also a social activist, the book comes in the centenary year of Sangh’s formation. The launch saw speakers who have served the RSS for as along as 80 years and those opposed to its ideology, including Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

While setting the context of the book, the publisher, Ajay Mago of Om Books International, said: “The timing of the book is significant, as the RSS is celebrating its 100th year. For some, the RSS represents cultural identity, discipline, service, and an extraordinary organisational tradition; for others, it represents ideological influence on society