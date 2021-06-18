scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
SAD’s Jaspreet Longia to be new Kharar Municipal Council president

The posts of senior vice president and vice president also went to SAD's kitty, making the situation tough for the ruling Congress party.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
June 18, 2021 5:32:26 am
Shiromani Akali Dal, Kharar, ruling Congress party, Jasbir Singh Rana, Punjab news, india news, indian expressThe announcement was made on Thursday.

Jaspreet Kaur Longia of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be the new president of the Kharar Municipal Council (MC).

Gurdeep Kaur was elected as the Senior Vice President, while Jasbir Singh Rana was elected as the vice-president.

The election for the civic body president were held in February this year after a delay of six months.

The Congress was confident of grabbing the president’s post and the party councillors had proposed independent candidate Namita Jolly for the position.

SAD had 12 councillors, while the Congress claimed support of 15 councillors out of a total 27. The elections were held under the close watch of Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Himanshu Jain.

Jaspreet Kaur Longia, who got 14 votes, defeated Namita Jolly by one vote, emerging as the winner.

Meanwhile, Kamal Kishore alleged that Punjab cabinet minister, Charanjeet Channi’s nephew Manpreet Singh had voted in favour of SAD. Kishore is Congress councillor Neelam Sharma’s husband.

Meanwhile, SAD managing to secure the top posts in both Kharar and Nayagaon civic bodies can be alarming for the ruling Congress ahead of the state assembly elections which are scheduled to be held early next year.

