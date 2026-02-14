After outrage over Sadhvi’s death, Rajasthan Police report rules out foul play

Nearly two weeks after the sudden death of Khatavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has concluded that she died of a heart attack triggered by serious lung disease, ruling out poisoning and assault.
Police Commissioner Om Prakash said Saturday evening the findings were based on a detailed medical board report, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and histopathological reports received on February 12. According to the board, the immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, linked to underlying lung disease, including asthma or COPD, which led to shock and proved fatal.
This comes weeks after the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur sparked outrage and calls for a thorough probe.
At his press conference in Jodhpur, the Commissioner said scientific examination found no traces of poison in the body and clarified that there were no signs of sexual assault or any external or internal injuries. Given the sensitivity of the case and the public outrage following her death, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted and gathered evidence at multiple levels before the findings were finalised.
However, the inquiry allegedly pointed to negligence in treatment. The investigation allegedly found that the compounder, Devi Singh, did not follow prescribed medical norms while administering treatment.
“A second opinion has been sought from a medical board on the possible effects of certain medicines given to her,” Police Commissioner Om Prakash said. “Once the final opinion is received, action will be initiated against the compounder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Rajasthan Medical Act, 1952.”
Sadhvi Prem Baisa died on January 28 after her health deteriorated at her ashram in Aarti Nagar in the Boranada area of Jodhpur. She had reportedly been suffering from fever, cold and breathing difficulty. A compounder was allegedly called and administered two injections. Within a short time, her condition worsened and she was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.
Her death triggered widespread reaction among followers, especially after a message was posted from her Instagram account hours later, referring to an “agni pariksha” and bidding farewell. Family members later claimed the post was shared by her social media handlers as a final message. Her father alleged that a “wrong injection” caused her condition to deteriorate and demanded a fair probe.
Investigators claim to have examined all possible angles, including whether stress linked to an earlier controversy may have affected her health. Around six months before her death, she had filed a complaint alleging blackmail and defamation over a viral video she said was maliciously edited to damage her reputation and extort money. The case led to arrests at the time, and police had said the accused were out on bail.
With the latest medical findings ruling out foul play, the focus of the investigation has narrowed to alleged negligence in administering treatment and the legal course of action that may follow.
