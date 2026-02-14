After outrage over Sadhvi’s death, Rajasthan Police report rules out foul play

Nearly two weeks after the sudden death of Khatavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has concluded that she died of a heart attack triggered by serious lung disease, ruling out poisoning and assault.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash said Saturday evening the findings were based on a detailed medical board report, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and histopathological reports received on February 12. According to the board, the immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, linked to underlying lung disease, including asthma or COPD, which led to shock and proved fatal.

This comes weeks after the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur sparked outrage and calls for a thorough probe.