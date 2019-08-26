Opposition using ‘marak shakti’ to harm BJP leaders, says Sadhvi Pragya

BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Monday said the Opposition was using “marak shakti” (killing power) to harm BJP leaders, ANI reported. Thakur made the remark while addressing a condolence meeting at the state BJP office to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur.

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24 and Sushma Swaraj on August 6.

“One seer told me don’t lessen your penance as these are very bad times and the Opposition is using ‘marak shakti’ which is intended to harm the loyal and hardworking members of BJP. You are a target and please take care. I do not remember his words now as I did not pay attention but as our top leaders such as Sushma (Swaraj) ji, Babulal (Gaur) ji, and recently (Arun) Jaitley ji passed away, it occurred to me what if it was true,” ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

“Marak shakti” stands for a force, initiated through occult or rituals, intended to harm an individual or group.

This is not the first time that Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, has made a controversial remark. Last month the BJP leader said she was not elected as an MP to clean toilets and drains, drawing criticism from the Congress, which called the statement an insult to her mandate.

“Hum naali saaf karwaaneke liye nahi bane hain. Hum apka shouchalaya saaf karwane ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaaye gaye hai, woh hum imaandari se karenge (I have not been elected to clean drains. I have definitely not been elected to clean your toilets. I will honestly do the work for which I have been elected),” Thakur said.